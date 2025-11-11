Amit Shah Reviews Security After Deadly Blast Near Red Fort

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the national capital and other parts of the country in the wake of the blast near the Red Fort.Shah, who chaired a meeting in the morning, has called for a fresh meeting in the late afternoon.

The first meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and DG, NIA, Sadanand Vasant Date. DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat also attend the meeting virtually.

During the meeting, top officials gave detailed presentations on the situation in the aftermath of the blast. The home minister has said that top investigating agencies were probing the blast, and will go in-depth into the incident.

The blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.