Amit Shah Proclaims Rahul Will Face Crushing Defeat In Raebareli





Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday declared that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would face defeat with a huge margin against the BJP candidate in Raebareli.

The Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi as its candidate from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, a constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi since 2004. Rahul is concurrently contesting from Wayanad, Kerala.

During an election rally in Hukkeri of the Chikkodi constituency on Friday, Amit Shah took a swipe at 'Rahul Baba'.

"Modi attempted and successfully launched Chandrayaan once. However, Sonia Gandhi ji attempted to launch Rahul Baba (Rahul's career) twenty times without success. Now, for the twenty-first attempt, he has shifted from Amethi and is contesting from Rae Bareli," Shah remarked.

"I can confidently state that Rahul will lose by a huge margin against our candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh. Take it in writing," Shah declared.

Amit Shah attacked the Congress, contending that it fails to maintain national unity or security.

"In the past 10 years, Modi has provided electricity, water, housing, free ration, toilets, and most importantly, free Covid vaccination. Rahul, who once ridiculed the vaccination drive as the 'Modi vaccination', was later seen taking it with his sister. Individuals who politicize such critical matters should feel ashamed," he asserted.

Belagavi and Chikkodi have a significant Hindutva presence. Shah addressed issues like the Ram Mandir and the Kashi Corridor and also chanted slogans like "Jai Sri Ram," and "Jai Shivaji."

"During the second term as the PM, Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Poojan and Pran Pratistha at Ayodhya. Although Kharge ji and Rahul Baba were invited, they did not attend, fearing repercussions from their vote bank, which we are not afraid of," Shah added.

"Previously, there was no corridor at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple after Aurangzeb demolished it. Modi ji has constructed that. The Somnath Mandir is being adorned in gold. Kedarnath and Badrinath are also undergoing development," Shah highlighted.

He criticized Congress leaders for terming the murder of Neha Hiremath as a personal issue.

"A girl who resisted conversion was murdered. I met her parents. Her mother spoke about the pressure. If the state government fails to handle the case adequately, they should hand it over to the CBI. We know how to ensure justice," Shah asserted.

Shah also accused the Congress of wreaking havoc on the state within a mere 10 months of coming to power.

"I ask Rahul Baba and Kharge Maharaj, why did the state government cease providing its Rs 4,000 per year share to farmers under the Kisan Samman scheme?" he questioned.

"Water scarcity and power cuts plague the state. Leaders threaten power cuts if Congress is not reinstated. In just 10 months, Congress has brought doom. Once again, put your trust in Modi ji, and he will propel the state forward," Shah assured.