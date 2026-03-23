Amit Shah Open to CBI Probe in Randhawa Death

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that he is willing to order a CBI inquiry into the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, subject to a written request from Punjab MPs.

The statement came after Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla raised the issue, alleging that Randhawa was under pressure from Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar over tender allocations. Shah said he would act once a formal request is submitted.

Bhullar has resigned from the Punjab Cabinet following directions from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Aujla alleged that Randhawa was coerced to issue tenders in favour of the minister’s father and faced threats and assault. Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu supported the demand for a probe and urged MPs from Punjab to jointly seek a CBI inquiry.

Bittu termed the matter serious and called for justice, alleging that threats were extended to the deceased’s family.

According to reports, Randhawa, 45, died after consuming a toxic substance at his residence in Amritsar in the early hours of Saturday. He was taken to a private hospital where he was declared dead.

The allegations against the former minister and the demand for a central probe are under consideration.