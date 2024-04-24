Amit Shah Leads BJP's Final Kerala Campaign Ahead of Polls

Alappuza: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is all set to make his presence felt in Kerala today as he leads the final phase of the party's Lok Sabha election campaign in the state. With just one day to go before Kerala heads to the polls on April 26th, Shah's visit holds significant importance for voters across the state.



The chopper carrying Shah will land at the helipad at Alappuzha Recreation Ground at 8:45 am. From there, according to party sources, he will travel by road to Punnapra Carmel Ground to participate in the election campaign for NDA candidate Sobha Surendran. Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at 9:00 am, with national and state leaders in attendance. Party leaders have confirmed this is the only election event in Kerala where Amit Shah will participate. Public campaigning for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.





