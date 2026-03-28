Amit Shah Leads a Massive Roadshow of BJP in Guwahati

Guwahati: Intensifying the electioneering in Assam, union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday led a massive roadshow in Guwahati and asserted that the BJP is all set to return back to power by winning more than 90 seats in Assam.

Pointing out that Assam has transform into the hub of ‘health care and education’ for the northeastern states, Mr Shah said that industrialisation and semi-conductor plant is going to generate employment at large scale.

The roadshow commenced from Arya Vidyapeeth Playground and passed through key areas of the constituency, drawing significant public participation. The BJP had made elaborate arrangements and facilitated communication for the movement of party workers towards stretch on which the roadshow was organised. The event saw significant political momentum as former Congress MP Bordoloi, who recently joined BJP was seen with Mr Shah in his rally van during the campaign. The rally marked a strong start to the BJP’s election push in the state ahead of April 9 polls.

Mr Shah is also scheduled to meet party office bearers later in the evening to review campaign strategies.

As part of his two-day visit, Mr Shah will campaign on Sunday for Assam minister Ashok Singhal at Dhekiajuli Tea Estate football field in Sonitpur district. He will then travel to Tihu in Nalbari district to address a rally in support of minister Chandramohan Patowary at Chamata Higher Secondary School field.

The union minister is slated to return to Assam on April 2 for further campaigning in the Barak Valley. During that visit, he will address rallies for minister Krishnendu Paul in Sribhumi district and former MP Rajdeep Roy in Silchar.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4, 2026.