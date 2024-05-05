Amit Shah lambasts YSRC rule in AP

Amit Shah lambasts YSRC rule in APNAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE | DCANANTAPUR, MAY 5Union Home Minister Amit Shah came down heavily on the YSRC government on Sunday, saying it was failing to fulfill the needs of the state, including completion of the Polavaram project in the past five years.“The TD-JS-BJP alliance was formed to end gundagiri, criminal activities and corruption, and re-establish Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, protect the sacredness of Lord Venkateswara and preserve the Telugu language,” Amith Shah claimed.While praising the efforts of TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the home minister observed that Naidu as CM of united AP took the state to the top. Even after the bifurcation, he started the development process of the state, but now, Jagan Reddy derailed all those efforts, Shah said.Amith Shah was addressing an election meeting for the BJP candidate from Dharmavaram assembly segment Satya Kumar at Dharmavaram in Satya Sai district.He said Jagan Mohan Reddy had kept none of his promises and “development stands at 0, investment stands at 0 and unemployment is at its peak, even with a rise in the state’s debt to `13.50 lakh crore.”“The Infrastructure projects are all shut down, but the projects of the land mafia are going on in full force.”“Jagan Reddy promised a ban on alcohol. Did he implement the ban? Instead, he started a whole syndicate of alcohol in the state."The Union minister criticised the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for undermining the Telugu language and promised that the BJP would safeguard it as long as “we are in power.”Shah emphasized the importance of the Polavaram project as a lifeline for Andhra Pradesh, crediting the BJP for its national status and promising rapid completion of the project in two years if the BJP-led government is elected at both the state and central levels. He accused the Jagan-led state administration of delaying the project due to corruption.Shah made it clear that the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena have formed a coalition in Andhra Pradesh specifically to end the corruption and chaotic administration in the state.He highlighted the coalition's “commitment to fight corruption and criminal elements,” and said his presence in Dharmavaram was to strengthen this fight. He noted that two phases of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections had already concluded, and expressed confidence in the coalition's prospects in the third phase too.TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu called on the people to support the alliance to complete Amaravati state capital, Polavaram and other pending projects in addition to the manifesto of the alliance. Interestingly, several party workers displayed Jr NTR photos and banners in the public meeting.