Amit Shah greets people on Hyderabad Liberation Day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted the people of erstwhile Hyderabad region on the Hyderabad Liberation Day saying their fight will always be cited as a glorious manifestation of patriotism, where people led an uprising against the tyrant Nizam to be united with India.On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state, which was under the rule of Nizam, was annexed into the Union of India following military action, initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.



"On #HyderabadLiberationDay, I extend my greetings to the people of the erstwhile Hyderabad region, comprising Telangana, Karnataka, and Marathwada. The Hyderabad Mukti Sangram will always be cited as a glorious manifestation of patriotism, where people led an uprising against the tyrant Nizam and endured immense pains to unite with India. My solemn homage to the martyrs of the movement," he wrote on 'X'.



In another post in Marathi, Shah also extended his greetings to the people of Maharashtra's Marathwada region on the occasion of Marathwada Liberation Day.

"Today we commemorate the struggle of the people of Marathwada who fought unitedly, overcoming the atrocities of the Nizams and Razakars. Salute to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the unity of the nation!" he said.

The people of the region fought valiantly against the atrocities of the 'Razakars' to merge the region into Union of India.

The 'Razakars', a private militia, had committed atrocities and defended the erstwhile Nizam rule in Hyderabad. When India gained independence, the Razakars called for Hyderabad state to either join Pakistan or to become a Muslim dominion while resisting its merger with the Union of India.