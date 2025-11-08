 Top
Home » Nation

Amit Shah Accuses Rahul, Tejashwi of Turning Seemanchal into Den of Infiltrators

Nation
8 Nov 2025 3:11 PM IST

At rallies in Purnea and Katihar, the Union Home Minister vows to identify and deport all illegal immigrants and predicts NDA’s big win in Bihar polls

Amit Shah Accuses Rahul, Tejashwi of Turning Seemanchal into Den of Infiltrators
x
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav of aiding infiltrators in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, asserting that the Centre will remove all illegal immigrants from voter lists and deport them.

Purnea: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were "hell-bent" on making Bihar's Seemanchal region a "den" of infiltrators, and asserted that the Centre will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Purnea and Katihar, Shah asserted that the NDA would form the government in Bihar by securing over 160 seats in the 243-member House. "Half of the state has already shown the door to the Congress-RJD combine," he claimed, referring to the first phase of the polls held on November 6.
"Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are hell-bent on turning the Seemanchal region of Bihar into a den of infiltrators... We will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them to their country," he added.
Attacking the Mahagathbandhan, Shah said RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were worried about their sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, respectively, while asserting that no seats were vacant for them either in Bihar or Delhi.
Hitting out at the RJD, he said, "I agree with Tejashwi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't do in 'seven births' what Lalu did... He can't indulge in multiple scams."
( Source : PTI )
amit shah Bihar Assembly Polls rahul gandhi 
Rest of India Bihar 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X