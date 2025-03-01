Amin Patel appointed as deputy leader of Congress in Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai: Ahead of the budget session of Maharashtra state legislature, Congress party on Saturday appointed Amin Patel as deputy leader and Amit Deshmukh as Chief Whip in the Assembly, while Satej Patil alias Bunty Patil has been appointed as Group Leader in the Upper House of the state legislature.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan were defeated in the Maharashtra Assembly election last November. The party’s overall performance was also worse as it is down to 16 MLAs. The party high command has now swung into action and bring new leaders in the organisation and state legislature’s constitutional posts. The party has appointed 57 year old Harshwardhan Sapkal, a former legislator from Buldhana, as the new President of the Maharashtra Congress, replacing Nana Patole. In addition to this, the party high command has also appointed Vijay Wadettiwar as the Leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in the state.

Maharashtra Congress incharge Ramesh Chennithala said that they have also appointed Satej Patil as the group leader in the state legislative council. In addition to this, Abhijit Vanjari will be the chief whip in the Council and Rajesh Rathod as the whip.

“Although, the numbers of the party legislators in the state legislature are less, they would vehemently raise the issues of the people on the floor of the both houses and ensure that the issues will be resolved,” Mr Chennithala said.

The three-week budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature will begin on Monday.