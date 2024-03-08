Amid Opposition Protest Against CAA, PM Arrives in Assam on his Two Days Visit to Unveil Project Worth Rs 18000 crore

The opposition leaders selected a venue for protest close to Kaziranga where Prime Minister is scheduled to spend the night while embarking on his day long visit to Assam and Arunchal Pradesh on Saturday.

Informing that protest was initially scheduled to take place on Saturday, the UOFA spokesperson and leader of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi told reporters that they decided to hold it a day before on request of Ahom community organisations.

Asserting that the CAA is a threat to the identity of the Assamese people, and they will continue protesting it, Mr Gogoi said, “The prime minister will be unveiling a statue of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan so the community requested us to change the date of the protest. Hence, we organised it a day before.”

Addressing the protest demonstration Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, said, "The government cannot stifle our voices. We had sought an appointment with the PM to apprise him of the opposition to the CAA in the state. But we are yet to hear from his office."

Leader of opposition in the Assam assembly and senior Congress leader, Debabrata Saikia, said that the protests against the CAA will continue. "The government can use all tactics and power to suppress us. But the people are firm in their opposition to the CAA and we will continue with our protests," he asserted.

The UOFA has threatened that a state-wide bandh will be called the very next day the contentious act comes into force, followed by 'gherao' of the Janata Bhawan (the secretariat). It had also submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, saying they would undertake a "democratic mass movement" across the state if the CAA is not repealed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Tezpur airport by a special flight, where he was welcomed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Prime Minister on his two-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore.

The Prime Minister soon after his arrival flew to Panbari in Kaziranga in a helicopter. The last leg of his journey of about 15 kms will be travelled by road from the helipad to the Police Guest House near Central Kohora Range in Kaziranga National Park.

He will spend the night at the Guest House and will undertake a jungle safari early on Saturday morning. The Park authorities have made arrangements for both jeep and elephant safaris. He will be there for around two hours. After undertaking the safari, Mr Modi will leave for Arunachal Pradesh, where he is scheduled to attend two programmes.

He will return to Jorhat in the afternoon and inaugurate the 125-ft high ‘Statue of Valour’ of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan.

The prime minister will then proceed to Meleng Meteli Pothar, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of central and state projects worth a total of around Rs 18,000 crore, the officials said. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the venue.

After the public meeting, he will leave for West Bengal.



