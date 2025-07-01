Amid Monsoon Artificial Rain Project Postponed in Delhi

New Delhi: With monsoon drenching the capital, Delhi's pilot cloud seeding project to curb air pollution has been deferred to the end of August, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday. The Minister announced the change in schedule during a press conference here, citing ongoing rains that may not provide ideal conditions and could fail to yield the desired results.

Last week, he had revealed that the initial time window for cloud seeding was set between July 4 and July 11, as conditions were not suitable before July 3.

However, following consultations with meteorological experts and in light of the current weather patterns, the project team proposed a revised window -- August 30 to September 10 -- when monsoon is expected to recede.

Sirsa said this new period is likely to offer more suitable cloud formations for the seeding process.

The operation was to be conducted by the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Kanpur, in coordination with experts from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), using a Cessna 206-H aircraft (VT-IIT).

"All permissions have already been taken, and necessary authorisations, including aerial work clearance from DGCA, have been secured. The operation will follow all safety and environmental guidelines," Sirsa said, adding that no photographers will be allowed during the process to ensure compliance with standard operating procedures.