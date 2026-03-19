Assam BJP Names Candidates, to Contest 89 Seats Amid Dissent

Guwahati: Amid the internal dissent over the denial of ticket, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam released its first list of 88 candidates on Thursday for the ensuing Assam assembly elections.

Announcing that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from the Jalukbari assembly constituency for the sixth straight time in a row (thrice on a BJP ticket), the BJP confirmed that BJP would be contesting from 89 seats this year, with 26 seats given to the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and 11 to the Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

The first list also includes the names of two former Congress turncoats, Mr Pradyut Bordoloi and Mr Bhupen Borah.

The list of candidates triggered an angry protest by the aspirants who could not get the nomination as an old BJP leader Jayanta Kumar Das who was expecting nomination from Dispur assembly segment threatened that he would be forming a new political party and field candidates from all important constituencies. The sitting BJP MLA Atul Bora who was denied party ticket from Dispur to accommodate Mr Bordoloi told reporters that either he would be contesting the election as an independent candidate or extend his support to Congress candidate Mira Borthakur.

According to the BJP list of candidates Mr Bordoloi, known for his strong grassroots connections in Nagaon Lok Sabha, where he won twice as a Congressman (2019, 2024), will contest the assembly polls from Dispur, a seat that falls under the Guwahati Lok Sabha. Mr Bordoloi joined the BJP from Congress, ending his long-term association with Congress on Wednesday.

His resignation came weeks after Mr Bhupen Borah, the erstwhile Congress chief in the state, handed over his resignation to the Congress high command over his differences with the party.

Like Mr Bordoloi, Mr Borah has also been given a ticket. In the ensuing assembly polls, he contested from the Bihpuria seat, which he lost twice against the BJP in two previous elections. However, with the BJP banner on his side, he will now expect a win in the ensuing election.

Other senior leaders also kept hold of their strongholds, including Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad, Bimal Borah from Tinkhong, Bhabesh Kalita from Rangia, Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli, Ranoj Pegu from Dhemaji, Ajanta Neog from Golaghat, Krishnendu Paul from Patharkandi, Ranjeet Kumar Dass from Bhowanipur-Sorbhog, and Jayanta Malla Baruah from Nalbari.

Other key faces who got nomination include Tankeswar Rabha from Dudhnai, Himanshu Shekhar Baishya from Palasbari, Bhabesh Kalita from Rangia, Diganta Kalita from Kamalpur, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah from New Guwahati, Vijay Kumar Gupta from Guwahati Central, Biswajit Daimary from Tamulpur, Paramananda Rajbongshi from Sipajhar, Rama Kanta Dewri from Morigaon, Mukut Kumar Debnath from Dhing, Jitu Goswami from Barhampur, Rupak Sarmah from Nagaon-Batadraba, Shiladitya Dev from Hojai, Krishna Kamal Tanti from Rangapara, Padma Hazarika from Naduar, Pallab Lochan das from Biswanath, Utpal Borah from Gohpur, Manab Deka from Lakhimpur, Naba Kumar Doley from Dhakuakhana, Rupesh Gowala from Doom Dooma, Bhaskar Sharma from Margherita, Sanjoy Kishan from Makum, Rameswar Teli from Duliajan, Taranga Gogoi from Naharkatia, Sushanta Borgohain from Demow, Mayur Borgohain from Nazira, Bhuban Gam from Majuli, Hitendra Nath Goswami from Jorhat, Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani, Mrinal Saikia from Khumtai, Rupali Langthasa from Haflong, and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha from from Katigorah.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta biswa Sarma ruled out the possibility of any revolt on denial of tickets to some prominent BJP leaders and sitting MLAs. Pointing out that youth and grassroot workers of the party have been given preference in selection of ticket, Mr Sarma said that few sitting MLAs could not get nomination because of delimitation of constituencies. He said that he would be able to convince the majority of those unhappy over denial; of the ticket.