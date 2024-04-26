Amid Dhol and Dance, Pune man quits job over toxicity

Pune: In what can be termed as satisfying for many, a man from Pune named Aniket Randhir has quit his job with dancing to dhol beats in front of his employer.

As told by Anish Bhagat, an Instagram influencer, Aniket, is a sales associate, who has been working in a company for the last three years. I received a hike in peanuts and my boss did not respect me at all, said Aniket in the video posted on Instagram.

On his last day, Anish and his friends planned something unique as they took a whole setup with placards, dhol (drums) and danced in front of his (Aniket) boss as he left his office for the last time. The boss was seen upset in the video over this act.

Anish said in his video that Aniket will now pursue his dream of being a fitness trainer and gave him a pair of shoes.

The video has brought into lime light the impact of a toxic work environment on a person and garnered positive responses from netizens.