Amid Chaos, Economic Survey Tabled in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday evening presented the Odisha Economic Survey for 2023-24 in the State Assembly ahead of the presentation of annual budget on Wednesday, even as the scheduled businesses of the House in the morning and afternoon hours were washed out due hullabaloo created by the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD).





The survey said the state economy is estimated to grow at 8.5 per cent in 2023-24 as per advance estimate in comparison to 7.9 per cent growth in 2022-23. The growth, however, was concentrated in the industry sector and services sector.

The Survey said the per capita income of Odisha stood at Rs 1,61,437 in 2023-24 (advanced estimate), which is 12.4 per cent less than India’s per capita income of Rs 1,84,205.





“While Odisha’s per-capita income since 2015-16 has grown at 12.1 per cent, still Odisha ranks 11th among 17 major states. The state is committed to expedite its growth and developmental effort to increase the per capita income and contribute to ‘Viksit Bharat’ goal of the country.

Quoting NITI Aayog report, the Economic Survey said multidimensional poverty headcount ratio in the state has declined from 29.3 per cent in 2015-16 to 15.7 per cent in 2019-21. More than 62 lakh people escaped multidimensional poverty in the state between 2015-16 and 2019-21.



“However, Odisha ranks 6th among the major 17 states with high incidence of poverty headcount,” it said.





The report said agriculture and allied sectors are estimated to grow by 3.5 percent in 2023-24 which contributed 20.4 percent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA).

“The state needs to take measures towards crop diversification to enhance productivity and farmer’s income,” the report said.



On the industry sector, the report said it is expected to grow at 8.7 per cent in 2023-24 as per advance estimate contributing 43.2 per cent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA).



“However, industrial activities in Odisha are concentrated mainly in basic metal and mineral based industries. It needs to put more concerted effort to diversify from mineral based industries to other value-added industries,” the Survey suggested.

Similarly, the report predicted the services sector to grow at 9.2 per cent in 2023-24 (AE) contributing around 36 per cent to state economy with an employment share of 26 per cent of total workforce.

“While some IT companies have opened their domestic and global operations in Bhubaneswar, the state needs to encourage more IT and ITeS companies to open its operation in Odisha thereby increasing IT/Software exports from Odisha,” it said..

Odisha tourism, the Economy Survey observed, has immense potential. However, post pandemic the state is yet to recover in terms of tourist footfall.

“Therefore, the state needs to augment its investment in tourism infrastructure, making Odisha the top tourist destination state,” the report said.

The opposition BJD has been demanding action against governor Raghubar Das’s son who allegedly manhandled an assistant section officer of Raj Bhawan on July 7 night.