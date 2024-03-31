Hyderabad: BRS Amberpet, Kaleru Venkatesh is all set to quit the party and join the Congress soon, dealing a further blow to the former ruling party. Venkatesh, who was with BRS from 2014, has been staying away from party activities. Sources said that he has been in touch with Congress leaders.

On Saturday, BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao was scheduled to tour the Amberpet constituency. MLA Venkatesh did not arrive for the programme, giving the strongest indication of his intent. The party later postponed the event. Sources said that the party high command was trying to convince Venkatesh to stay on.

Sources said Venkatesh was planning to organise a meeting with his constituency leaders at a farmhouse on Sunday to discuss his plans.