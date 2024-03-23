Ambedkar Sets March 26 as Deadline for MVA to Resolve All Issues

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday gave an ultimatum to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to resolve their seat sharing issues by March 26 or else he will announce his outfit's future plan. He also announced support to Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati, head of Kolhapur royal family, in Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat. The announcement comes two days after the Congress party gave him the election ticket.

Mr. Ambedkar said that he was not responsible for the stalemate in the MVA and questions regarding seat sharing should be asked to Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP (SP). “I do not know anything about what discussions are being held by them,” he said.

OBC leader and former legislator Prakash Shendge, who has floated an outfit, on Saturday met the VBA chief with a proposal to form an alliance. Referring to this meeting, Mr. Ambedkar said that a list of seats have been shared with him by Mr. Shendge. He said he cannot say much about Mr. Shendge’s proposal as his talks with the MVA have not been concluded yet.

However, the meeting between the two leaders went on for one and half hours. Mr. Ambedkar said he would continue to have dialogue with Mr. Shendge. “It has been decided to have a meeting with him (Mr. Shendge) in coming days,” the VBA chief said.

According to the VAB chief, there are disputes among the MVA over 15 Lok Sabha seats and it has delayed their seat distribution. “If the dispute among the MVA constituents will not be resolved, we will announce our future action plan on March 26,” he said.

Announcing support to Shahu Maharaj, Mr Ambedkar also said, “The VBA will give its full support to Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati for Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency. We have immense respect for the descendants of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur. We will make every effort to ensure his victory” he said.

Senior Congress leader Satej Patil has welcomed the VBA chief’s decision. “Thank you, Prakash Ambedkar for supporting Shahu Maharaj. The idea of equality and your support to preserve the constitution will definitely give us strength. Also, we expect that you (Ambedkar) will participate in the MVA in the state,” Mr. Patil said on X in Marathi.