Ambedkar Omission in Minister’s R-Day Speech Sparks Controversy

Mumbai: A Republic Day address by Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan in Nashik on Monday sparked controversy after he failed to mention Dr B.R. Ambedkar in his speech. Madhavi Jadhav, a Forest Department employee, publicly questioned the minister over the omission, leading to brief tension at the venue. Police later took Ms. Jadhav aside to restore order.

Mr. Mahajan later said the omission was unintentional and expressed regret.

“I raised slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai’. I did not intend to skip Dr Ambedkar’s name. I may have missed it unintentionally. I always hail Dr. Ambedkar in my speeches. Still, I apologise for the omission,” the minister said.

The incident occurred after Mr. Mahajan unfurled the national flag and began addressing the official Republic Day function. Ms. Jadhav interrupted the speech, seeking an explanation for the absence of Ambedkar’s name.

Expressing outrage, Ms. Jadhav said she was prepared to face suspension and would not be intimidated. Senior officers attempted to reason with her and were seen escorting her away in an effort to defuse the situation. However, she continued to assert her position.

“I am willing to face any consequences, but I will not stand by and watch Babasaheb’s identity be erased. The minister must acknowledge his mistake. I waited, hoping he would eventually mention Babasaheb’s name, but it never came. Names of those who had no role in our democracy or the Constitution were invoked repeatedly. Why, then, was the true visionary behind the Constitution and Republic Day omitted?” she said.

Following the incident, opposition parties targeted Mr. Mahajan. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve criticised him, saying the BJP does not respect the Constitution. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar spoke to Ms. Jadhav over the phone to inquire about her well-being and demanded that a case be registered against the minister under the Atrocities Act.

OBC leader Laxman Hake demanded Mr. Mahajan’s resignation, while Lok Sabha MP and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad also criticised the BJP. “Republic Day is a celebration of the Constitution, and forgetting its makers reflects the BJP’s anti-Maharashtra mindset. The people of Maharashtra will never forgive such ministers who are intoxicated with power,” she said in a statement.