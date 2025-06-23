Amazon in Trouble for Selling Made in Pakistan Products

Hyderabad: The Cyber Laws Division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (IT) lodged a complaint against Amazon India and its CEO for selling banned “Made in Pakistan” products in violation of Central government orders.

Cyber Laws Division Scientist Ritesh Ku Kumar Sahu addressed an office memorandum to the Department of Consumer Affairs Director Swwarupa Sararaan and forwarded the complaint.

He said the Ministry has received a letter on May 30, regarding a complaint against Amazon India and its CEO for allegedly continuing to sell products labelled “Made in Pakistan” on their e-commerce platform despite a clear and strict ban by the Central government on trade with Pakistan.

“It is noted that matters relating to regulation of packaged commodities and administration of the Consumer Protection Act-2019, including product liability and unfair trade practices, fall within the purview of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Therefore, this matter requires your Ministry's consideration,” he said.

“Considering the aforementioned, the communication along with a complaint letter from Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey is being forwarded for your Ministry's examination and appropriate necessary action as per the regulatory framework governing consumer protection. Action taken in the matter may please be conveyed directly to the applicant with a copy to this ministry,” Sahu added.