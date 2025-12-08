Amarnath Yatra No-Fly Zone Violated: Police Chargesheet Two Youths From Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have cracked a drone violation case during the recent Amarnath Yatra and chargesheeted two Srinagar youth under relevant laws.

Authorities said that in a significant security breakthrough, the police in the Valley’s Ganderbal district successfully concluded the investigation into the illegal operation of a drone in the restricted No-Fly Zone during the Amarnath pilgrimage, leading to the identification and chargesheeting of two Srinagar residents.

They said that the security forces had detected and neutralised an unauthorised drone flying over the protected yatra corridor using soft-kill techniques, thereby averting any possible threat to the pilgrims.

In strict compliance with Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, the entire Amarnath Yatra route had been declared a “No Drone Zone” to ensure comprehensive security and the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, officials pointed out.

They said that following the incident, FIR No. 26/2025 under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Police Station Gund (Ganderbal). Under the directions of SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal, a specialised team conducted an in-depth forensic examination of the seized drone, successfully retrieving flight data and operator details.

On the basis of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, police identified the operators as Owais Muneer Khan, son of Muneer Ahmad Khan, resident of Sanat Nagar, Srinagar and Farooz Ahmad Nengroo, son of Abdul Rashid Nengroo, resident of Munawarabad, Khanyar, Srinagar. Both accused were arrested, produced before the competent court, and a chargesheet has been filed against them, the officials said.

The swift investigation and professional handling of the case highlight the heightened security arrangements and zero-tolerance policy towards any attempt to compromise the safety of the Amarnath yatra, a statement issued by the Ganderbal Police said, reiterating their “unwavering commitment to protecting the sanctity of the pilgrimage” and assuring the public of “continued proactive measures to maintain law and order during such religiously significant events”.