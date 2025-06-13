Amarnath Yatra 2025: L-G Manoj Sinha Holds Yet Another Security Review Meet

Srinagar: With less than three weeks until this year’s Amarnath Yatra begins, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities are intensifying preparations to ensure a safe and peaceful pilgrimage.

As the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam which serves as a key base camp and traditional route for the pilgrimage, the authorities have doubled their efforts to instill confidence among pilgrims intending to undertake the pilgrimage. This year’s yatra to be spread over 38 days will commence from both traditional Pahalgam (Anantnag district) and shorter Baltal (Ganderbal district) routes on July 3 and conclude on Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) on August 9. The key measures being taken to reassure devotees and ensure a safe pilgrimage include enhanced security deployment.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Friday chaired yet another high-level meeting with senior officials to review the security arrangements for the yatra. “The Lieutenant Governor took a comprehensive review of the security apparatus and measures deployed by the security agencies to ensure safety of the pilgrims,” a statement issued here said.

It added, “He directed for seamless coordination among the civil administration, SASB, J&K police, Army, security forces, and all the other crucial stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and successful holy pilgrimage. He reviewed the working of the security grid and various significant steps being taken by Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and J&K police to ensure foolproof security for the yatra besides the contingency plan, deployment of police and security personnel, preparedness and response mechanism of line departments and emphasized on better coordination among all stakeholders involved in yatra management.”

Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, CEO of the SASB and Principal Secretary to Lt. Governor gave an overview of the yatra arrangements and key measures taken to further enhance the facilities and services for pilgrims and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, the statement said. The meeting was attended by J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, GoC of Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt. General Prashant Srivastava, Special DGP (Coordination) S.J.M Gillani, Joint Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) Pankaj Thakur, ADGP (CID) Nitish Kumar, ADGP CRPF Rajesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, his counterpart in the Valley Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, IGP Kashmir VK Birdi, IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti, and other senior officials of police, Army, CAPFs and intelligence agencies, an official spokesman said.

Earlier this week, Sinha had assured the devout Hindus intending to visit Amarnath cave-shrine tucked away in the lower Himalayas near Pahalgam that the J&K government and the shrine board, in coordination with the Centre, have implemented extensive security measures for this year’s yatra.

“I request the devotees to come in large numbers for the yatra. The SASB and the administration have improved the facilities for the pilgrims this year,” he had said after participating in the ‘Pratham Puja’ held at the 13,000 feet (3882 m) high cave-shrine to mark the ceremonial commencement of the annual pilgrimage to one of the most revered Hindu places of worship.

“I have full faith that significant improvements to essential facilities and services will ensure this year's pilgrimage is memorable and spiritually fulfilling for all devotees. May Baba Amarnathji keep showering his divine blessings on all of us,” the Lt. Governor had said.

The SASB has been organizing ‘Pratham Puja’ every year coinciding with Jyeshtha Purnima, a sacred day in Hindu religion, “to seek the blessings of Lord Amarnath for the peaceful conduct of the annual pilgrimage”.

Sinha had also said that the J&K police, Army, CRPF, and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have made foolproof security arrangements for the yatra. “So, I think there is no need for anyone to think about anything, they should come and take Baba’s blessings,” he said.

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Hindus tourists and a local Muslim horse-handler, has indeed raised concerns among pilgrims and stakeholders about the safety of the upcoming Amarnath yatra. The attack, occurring in a key transit area for the yatra, has heightened apprehensions, particularly as it targeted a region critical to the pilgrimage route.

However, the J&K government has repeatedly assured intending pilgrims of robust measures. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had during his recent visits of Srinagar and Jammu held a series of meetings with senior officials of J&K administration, uniformed forces and intelligence agencies to address critical security issues in the backdrop of the recent India-Pakistan escalation triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack.

The discussions revolved around key focus areas particularly the upcoming Amarnath yatra. The Home Minister has prioritized security arrangements for the annual pilgrimage which is expected to draw over half a million pilgrims from across the country and abroad, given its significance and the heightened security concerns following the Pahalgam carnage. Alongside Baltal, Pahalgam serves as one of the two primary base camps for the yatra.