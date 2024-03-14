Amarnath Visits Gajuwaka as Constituency’s Nominee

A large number of party leaders and workers from Anakapalli and Gajuwaka welcomed Amarnath. Party members took him to Mendi in a procession from the airport.



Soon after reaching Mendi, the minister visited the local temple and performed special pujas.

Speaking to media later, Amarnath thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as coordinator of the Gajuwaka constituency.

Replying to a question, the minister said YSRC has already taken up an agitation against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.







