Alumni Donates Rs 1.3 cr Worth Equipment to Andhra University





Puranam, currently serving as the Head of Global Quality Investigations and Regulatory Communications at Viatris in the US, emphasised the potential impact of these advanced instruments on enhancing the capabilities of the university's pharmacy and chemistry laboratories.Notably, in the past Puranam funded the construction of a hostel building dedicated to pharmacy students, named after his parents Puranam Lalithadevi and Kotilingala Murthy. Additionally, he contributed to the development of an advanced seminar hall in the chemistry department. Expressing appreciation for the progress made by Andhra University in the past four and a half years, Puranam extended thanks to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohana Reddy for the reappointment of Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy as the vice-chancellor for a second term.