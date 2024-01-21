Top
Alumni Donates Rs 1.3 cr Worth Equipment to Andhra University

DC Correspondent
21 Jan 2024 3:55 PM GMT
Visakhapatnam: Dr Deva Puranam, a former student of Andhra University and a prominent corporate executive based in the United States, has contributed high-end laboratory equipment valued at Rs 1.3 crore to the university in Visakhapatnam. The Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University accepted the donation on behalf of the institution.


The lab equipment is designated for use in the chemistry, pharmacy, and central instrumentation lab known as 'Element.'
Puranam, currently serving as the Head of Global Quality Investigations and Regulatory Communications at Viatris in the US, emphasised the potential impact of these advanced instruments on enhancing the capabilities of the university's pharmacy and chemistry laboratories.

Notably, in the past Puranam funded the construction of a hostel building dedicated to pharmacy students, named after his parents Puranam Lalithadevi and Kotilingala Murthy. Additionally, he contributed to the development of an advanced seminar hall in the chemistry department. Expressing appreciation for the progress made by Andhra University in the past four and a half years, Puranam extended thanks to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohana Reddy for the reappointment of Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy as the vice-chancellor for a second term.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra University Dr Deva Puranam Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy AP news Andhra Pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

