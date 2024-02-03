Along With Atal Ji, Advani Ji Salvaged Country From Clutches Of A Family: PM Modi

Sambalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday justified his government’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, on veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.

The PM, while addressing a public rally here, said, “A few years after Independence in 1947, the country had once again plunged into a state of chaos as the power remained in the hands of a single family. Advani Ji along with ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji made constant efforts to salvage the country from that family.”

Though the PM did not elaborate which family he was referring to, his remark was seen as directed against the Gandhi family.

He further said, “In order to establish rule of law in the country and inculcate value-based politics, Atal Ji and Advani Ji sacrificed their personal life and comfort. They launched a political movement which culminated in the BJP emerging as a major political party to serve the nation. Today, because of their sacrifice, we are in a position to lead the country in the right path of good governance and progress.”

Earlier in the morning, Modi took to his X account and wrote: “The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him (Advani) is a very emotional moment for me."

The Prime Minister said that he has spoken to Mr Advani, a former deputy prime minister, and congratulated him on being conferred this honour.

"One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister," PM Modi wrote.

"He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," he added.

"Advani Ji's decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics," PM Modi said.