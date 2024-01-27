Alluri, Mallu Dora Statues Installed In ASR District

Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations, students of the AP Tribal Welfare Residential Junior College installed Alluri Seetharamaraju and tribal warrior Mallu Dora statues at Kakarapadu center of Koyyuru mandal under the auspices of Alluri Seetharamaraju Youth Association.

Founding president of the National Alluri Sitaramaraju Youth Association, Padala Veerabhadra Rao stated that very soon a statue of Gattam Dora will be installed next to Alluri Seetharamaraju and Mallu Dora.

Treasurer Shyamala Varalakshmi of State Alluri Sitaramaraju Youth Association, secretaries Ambati Varahalaraju, Somireddy Raju, Lakkakula Babji, Kona Satyanarayana, Palla Bhaskar Mani, college staff M.S. Srinivasa Rao, M. Vijayakumar, S.V. Ramana, Lakshmana Rao, Ramana Babu and others were present.