Allot 119 stalls in Shilparamam's Night Bazaar to women SHGs: CM Revanth



As part of the Mahila Shakti scheme launched by Revanth Reddy at Parade Ground, Secunderabad, on Tuesday, the officials were instructed to make arrangements for providing marketing facilities to women SHGs to sell their products.

Officials informed the CM that 119 stalls were lying unused since 2017. Revanth Reddy asked officials to allot these stalls only for women. He instructed officials to prepare an action plan for allotment of stalls and issue orders at the earliest



Officials of the departments concerned were directed to coordinate with other wings for the speedy allotment of stalls. Revanth Reddy asked officials to study the exclusive women markets set up in Manipur and replicate the same in Telangana state.



The state government is aiming to make one crore women members in SHGs as 'crorepatis' under Mahila Shakti scheme in the next five years by extending Rs 1 lakh crore through bank linkage loans.



