Allola Indrakaran Reddy Quits BRS, Joins Congress

Adilabad: Former minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the BRS and joined the Congress in the presence of AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi in Hyderabad.

Ever since his defeat in the last Assembly elections from Nirmal, he has been trying to join the Congress. However, Nirmal DCC president Srihari Rao and his supporters strongly opposed his entry into the party.

Indrakaran Reddy started his political career with the Telugu Desam and later joined the Congress. Subsequently, he joined YSRC, BSP and the BRS. Now he has joined the Congress once again.

Indrakaran Reddy worked as Adilabad ZP chairman, MLA, MP and minister. He has worked as the first convenor of the Telangana Congress Legislators’ Forum.