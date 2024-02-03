Allocate Seats To Kurumas: Sangh Leaders

Kurnool: Leaders of the Madasi Kuruma Sangham have urged major political parties to allocate two MLA seats and one MP seat in the upcoming elections to the Kurumas in the district.

Speaking at a press conference in Alur, community leader Sasikala expressed disappointment over the absence of representation for their social group, which consists of 6 lakh voters in the district.

She called on the parties to recognise their social class and empower them politically, emphasising the need for their voice to be heard on issues benefiting the community. Local leaders were also present.