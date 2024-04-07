Alliance will Win Rajahmundry LS and its Assembly Segments

Kakinada: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Daggubati Purandeswari said their tripartite alliance including Telugu Desam and Jana Sena will win the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat as well as the seven assembly constituencies that it comprises.

She was speaking after unfurling the BJP flag at Rajamahendravaram on Saturday on the eve of BJP Foundation Day celebrations. She also inaugurated her party’s Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha office.

Purandeswari maintained that people of Rajamahendravaram want to change the YSRC government, as the present ruling party MLAs and MP have failed to develop the Lok Sabha constituency.

She said YSRC leaders have swindled ₹300–400 crore from the housing schemes implemented in the district.

The BJP leader underlined that there is immense scope to develop Rajamahendravaram as a tourism hub, but the ruling party representatives have been unable to do it.

BJP Rajamahendravaram Urban president Bommala Dathu, Rajamahendravaram and Narsapuram LS constituencies’ observer Siddardha Nath Singh were present on the occasion.