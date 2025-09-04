Allahabad HC Junks Plea to Ban Jolly LLB 3, Upholds Filmmakers’ Creative Freedom

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking a ban on the upcoming film Jolly LLB 3, observing that courts cannot intervene in matters of artistic expression unless there is a clear case of violation of law.

The plea, filed by advocate Ajay Srivastava, alleged that the film series maligns the image of the legal fraternity by portraying lawyers and the judicial system in a derogatory manner. The petitioner claimed that Jolly LLB 3 would lower public confidence in the judiciary and sought directions to stop its release.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh, however, rejected the plea, noting that the filmmakers have already obtained necessary certifications from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The court said that apprehensions about the film’s impact were speculative and could not be grounds for judicial intervention.

The judge added that freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution protects creative works, subject to reasonable restrictions, and it was not for the court to sit in judgment over artistic choices.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in the courtroom drama franchise starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, is slated for release in 2025.