Alla Ramakrishna Reddy Rejoins YSRC, Meets CM Jagan

Vijayawada: In a curious political development, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy rejoined the YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.



Ramakrishna Reddy had quit YSRC on December 11 and joined the Congress when Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Y.S. Sharmila became the APCC president.

Ramakrishna Reddy’s action is seen in political circles as the homecoming of a prodigal son. A trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, he returned to the YSRC fold by meeting the CM along with his brother and Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and YSRC Mangalagiri incharge Ganji Chiranjeevi in the CMO at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Ramakrishna Reddy extended his support to Jagan’s sister Sharmila for her 3,600-km padayatra in Telangana. After she failed to crack the political code with her YSR Telangana Party and also to join the Congress in Telangana, she agreed to become the AP Congress unit’s president to revive the party.

Ramakrishna Reddy was vocal about his support to her and began hobnobbing with the Congress. He finally parted company with Jagan Mohan Reddy and crossed over to the APCC.

However, the impudent Ramkrishna Reddy, who gained the credit of defeating Nara Lokesh in Mangalagiri, felt suffocated in the Congress and decided to pull the plug. He called on Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday and promised to work for the party in the coming elections.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the YSRC had given him an opportunity to get elected as MLA twice. He claimed he had a special affection for the YSRC and that’s why he returned to the party fold.

He said Lokesh would lose in Mangalagiri again, this time at the hands of a BC leader. Ramakrishna Reddy repented for having had to stay away from the YSRC for two months. “I will ensure the victory of YSRC in Mangalagiri,” he claimed.

Ramakrishna Reddy praised Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying he was treading the path of his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. “It’s for the party leadership to decide on the candidate for Mangalagiri. The party coordinators would decide where his services are needed, and I am ready to contribute my mite accordingly.”