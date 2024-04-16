All Snakes Must Dance to My Tunes: Akbar

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said that his party would never be the `B’ team for any party, even if it is in power.

“The party in power must reach out to us since they must surrender before the powerful Majlis which always enjoyed the support of the people. Majlis is a powerful entity and the party in power will come to us,” he told an Id Milap at Yakutpura.

"I live among the poisonous snakes, but I also know how to handle more poisonous snakes”, Akbaruddin Owaisi said, and stated that he was “a powerful snake charmer and all the snakes must dance as per his tunes.”