All set for Shivaratri at Mukhalingam, Varanasi of South

Visakhaptnam: Preparations are in full swing for the four-day Shivaratri celebrations at the historic Sri Mukhalingam Temple on the banks of River Vamsadhara in Mukhalingam village of Jalumuru mandal in Srikakulam district.

The temple, exhibiting the spectacular architectural skills of the Kalinga times, is referred to as the Varanasi of South India. It houses the Trinity of Mukhalingeswara, Aniyanka Bheemeswara and Someswara and is a monument protected by the Archaeological Society of India (ASI).

On the Shivaratri day, lakhs of devotees flock to the Sri Mukhalingam Temple and have Chakratirtha Snanam (holy dip) in the Vamsadhara River, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva.

Cultural events and dramas are part of the four-day Shivaratri celebrations, commencing from Friday.

Visakhapatnam DIG Vishal Gunni visited the temple to check out the security arrangements at the Sri Mukhalingam Temple. District SP G.R. Radhika, Narasannapet circle inspector B. Prasada Rao, sub-inspector Madhusudan Rao, temple executive officer P. Prabhakara Rao, priests Narayanamurthy and S. Venkatachalam and endowment staff were present.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Vishal Gunni said 600 police personnel are being deployed for the festivities. Special teams have been formed to look after the safety of devotees during the holy bath.

During the Shivaratri festivities, devotees will also be flocking to the Mahendragiri Hill near Mandasa in the Eastern Ghats. The hill is 5,400 metres above the sea level and home to five temples, with Shiva lingams installed and named after the Pandavas.

Visit to the temple involves a two-day trek. Devotees head for these temples every year during the Maha Shivaratri time from Andhra Pradesh as well as the neighbouring states.

A devotee described the trek as magnificent and indescribable.