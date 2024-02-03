All Set for Second Siddham

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as president of YSRC would mingle with the masses and party cadres while participating in the second Siddham public meet in Eluru on Saturday.



The first Siddham meeting was a big hit at Bheemili. YSRC MPs, MLAs, ministers and leaders were arduously working to make the second Siddham meeting too a huge draw.



YSRC leaders including regional coordinator P. Midhun Reddy, ministers Venugopala Krishna and Jogi Ramesh, former minister Alla Nani and Denduluru MLA Abbaya Chowdhury and other leaders camped at the venue to oversee the arrangements.



The Chief Minister would address a gathering of nearly five lakh people on a ground spread over 150 acres of land.



Energised by the big response for the Bheemili meeting, YSRC leaders are keen on replicating it in Eluru on Saturday. Party cadres and leaders from eight districts and 50 constituencies would take part.



The Chief Minister had termed commoners as YSRC star campaigners during the Bheemili Siddham meeting. On Friday, in an innovative show of strength, women star campaigners came out in support of Jagan Mohan Reddy. They formed a human chain in a shape that read, 'Siddham', near the Godavari river. The participants declared that they were all “ready to fight against the forces working against Jagan Mohan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh.”



The YSRC has released a song to fill josh in the cadre and designed a website to record pledges in support of Jagan Mohan Reddy, titled http://jaganannathosiddham.com Till now, the website has recorded more than 60,000 pledges.



The venue of the meeting is also being designed differently, with a long ramp being placed at the centre of the stage so that the CM can interact with the cadre from close quarters.



The first Siddham cadre meeting held on January 27 in Bheemili sent a strong message to the Opposition that Jagan Mohan Reddy is a force to reckon with. On that day, the ruling party officially handed over the bow and arrow to their ‘Arjun’. They declared that their “Arjun is more than ready to hit the ‘eye of the fish” and win all the 175 Assembly seats.



While denouncing the Opposition, minister Venugopala Krishna asserted that the Opposition alliance was already caught in choppy waters. “The YSRC is way ahead in this election while the Opposition is still struggling with their seat-sharing formula. I’m sure that the Telugu Desam-Jana Sena will face a royal drubbing this time. There, for them, is neither any consensus over candidates nor a common manifesto.”



Elaborating on the party’s poll preparedness, party senior leader Alla Nani said, “It's a blitzkrieg by the YSRC on the ground. We are more prepared than ever for this Mahabharat Yuddham against the Kauravs. We are approaching this election with absolute precision. And this is our strength and strategy for target 175!”

