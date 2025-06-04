All-Party Delegation in Brussels Reaffirms India’s Resolve Against Cross-Border Terrorism

Brussels: Reaffirming India's "unwavering commitment" to combating cross-border terrorism, an all-party delegation engaged with Indian community members here on Wednesday, asserting that New Delhi stands united in its "resolve and action". The delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, reached the Western European nation on Tuesday to reiterate India's stance against terrorism. "India against Terrorism: United in resolve and action," the Indian embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg said in a post on X.

"The All-Party Delegation today engaged with members of the Indian diaspora in Belgium, underscoring India's unwavering commitment to combating cross-border terrorism," it said. The diaspora expressed "deep solidarity" with the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam attack which claimed 26 lives, and "reaffirmed their strong support for India's efforts to counter terrorism," it said. The delegation also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's bust at the embassy premises, reaffirming India's "longstanding commitment to peace, non-violence, and tolerance", the embassy said in a separate post.

Upon their arrival here, delegation members interacted with the Indian Ambassador to the EU, Belgium and Luxembourg Saurabh Kumar. He briefed the delegation about "India's priorities and strategic agenda including counter-terrorism cooperation". Prasad, in a post on X, said that the delegation's visit will focus on "fostering international cooperation to combat cross-border terrorism through a series of strategic meetings."

The multi-party group will have interactions at the European Union level and with Belgian authorities on the scourge of terrorism including cross-border terrorism and the recent heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam and India's response to the same, the embassy had said in a press release. Besides Prasad, the delegation comprises Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shia Sena), Gulam All Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M Thambidurai (AIADMIC), M J Akbar (BJP), and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation, which arrived in Belgium from the United Kingdom, is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.