 Top
Home » Nation

All IndiGo Domestic Flights From Delhi Airport Cancelled For Today

Nation
5 Dec 2025 11:36 AM IST

Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled

All IndiGo Domestic Flights From Delhi Airport Cancelled For Today
x
Stranded passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Delhi Airport issued an advisory stating that all IndiGo domestic flights departing from the airport are cancelled until midnight today, December 5. Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled, said the advisory.
“Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience,” Delhi Airport said in its advisory.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
indigo IndiGo flight disruptions delhi airport 
India Delhi Delhi 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X