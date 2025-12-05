All IndiGo Domestic Flights From Delhi Airport Cancelled For Today
Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled
Delhi Airport issued an advisory stating that all IndiGo domestic flights departing from the airport are cancelled until midnight today, December 5. Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled, said the advisory.
“Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience,” Delhi Airport said in its advisory.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story