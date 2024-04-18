All arrangements in place for phase-I Lok Sabha elections

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made all preparations to welcome voters to the biggest festival of democracy that any nation has witnessed and the first phase of elections to the 18th Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies in four States will commence from tomorrow.



On the occasion, the ECI reiterated its uncompromising commitment to deliver a free, fair, peaceful, accessible, and participative and inducement free poll. The Commission and its teams across States and Union Territories, in the last two years have put in necessary hard work and meticulous interventions to give India's electors the best possible experience.

The polling has come after numerous consultations, reviews, field visits, extensive training of officials and building of new and time appropriate operating procedures. It has also involved collaboration with a large spectrum of agencies, organisations countrywide.

The Commission comprising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners (ECs) Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu gave final touches to poll preparations today at 12 noon for a smooth run of phase one of general elections-2024.

Remaining 6 phases of polls will continue till June 1 with around 97 crore voters lined up to vote. Counting of votes scheduled on June 4.

According to ECI, polling for the phase-I will be held tomorrow (April 19, 2024) for 102 Parliamentary Constituencies in 21 States and UTs and 92 Assembly Constituencies in the State Assembly Elections in Arunachal and Sikkim. It has the highest number of parliamentary constituencies among all phases. Voting begins at 7AM and ends at 6 PM.

Over 18 lakh polling officials will welcome over 16.63 crore voters across 1.87 lakh polling stations and voters include 8.4 crore men, while 8.23 crore women and 11,371 third gender electors. As many as 35.67 lakh first time voters are registered to cast their votes.

Additionally, there are 3.51 crore young voters in the age group 20-29 years. Over 1625 candidates (Males - 1491; Females-134) are in the fray. Forty one helicopters, 84 special trains and nearly one lakh vehicles have been deployed to ferry polling and security personnel.