Align Education With Real-World Economy To Boost Youth Employment: PM Modi

New Delhi: Focussing on employment for the youth in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is steadily moving towards an innovation-driven economy, and called for stronger alignment between the education system and the needs of the real-world economy. Besides, he also emphasised that India must focus on emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, automation, the digital economy and design-driven manufacturing to sustain long-term growth in the country.

“We have to accelerate the process of linking our education system to the real-world economy even further and the future-ready skills will be critical for India’s workforce as well. Access to opportunities must be ensured for women as the country prepares for emerging technologies. As we gear up for futuristic technologies, it is crucial that no daughter should be held back due to lack of opportunities,” he said, while addressing his post-budget webinar titled ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas – Fulfilling Aspirations of People’.

The government, however, claims that this webinar is an effort to unite policymakers, industry experts, educational leaders, start-ups, and students to explore paths for enhancing India's educational framework, skills development, and creative economy landscape. “A heightened focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) will be vital for nurturing a robust innovation ecosystem,” he said.

Encouraging women in the ecosystem, Modi also emphasised that there is a need for enhanced involvement of women in education and research. “The nation must persist in its efforts to empower women and create broader opportunities in academic and scientific arenas. Institutions need to foster innovation and inquiry among emerging scholars. Talent should be acknowledged and cultivated even in the most remote towns and villages,” he said.

Modi also addressed the significance of fostering creativity and cutting-edge fields such as animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC), emphasising that the government is providing assistance to these sectors as part of its initiatives to enhance India's digital economy. “I urge you to deliberate on developing your campuses as centers of industry collaboration and research-driven learning. This will provide students with real-world exposure and strengthen the skill ecosystem,” he said.