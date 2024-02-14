Aleti to Head BJLP, 7 of 8 BJP MLAs Get LP posts, Raja Singh Left Out

Hyderabad: The BJP on Wednesday announced that its Nirmal MLA Aleti Maheswara Reddy will be its Legislature Party (BJPLP) leader in the Assembly. The party also said A.V.N. Reddy, MLC from the teachers constituency of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Mahbubnagar, will be the party leader in the Legislative Council.

State BJP president G. Kishan Reddy in a letter to Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, said the BJLP had unanimously elected Maheswara Reddy as its leader. He said party legislators Payal Shankar (Adilabad), and K. Venkata Ramana Reddy (Kamareddy) were elected deputy floor leaders of the BJPLP.Senior BJP MLA T. Raja Singh, elected thrice from Goshamahal who was hoping, according to party sources, to be elected as the floor leader did not get any position. Raja Singh, who belongs to the BC Lodh community, had previously said that the BJP had which promised a chief minister from the BC community if it comes to power in Telangana state, would at least have a member from the community as its Legislature Party leader.While Rama Rao Patel from Mudhol will be BJPLP secretary, Dr Palvai Harish Babu will be Chief Whip, Dhanpal Suryanarayna Gupta from Nizamabad Urban the party Whip, and P. Rakesh Reddy from Armoor, treasurer, Kishan Reddy said in his letter.The BJP has eight MLAs and of these seven now have various positions in its Legislature Party unit.