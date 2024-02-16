Alert Over Bird Flu Outbreak in Nellore District

The authorities confirmed the presence of H5N1, a highly contagious strain, in poultry farms in Chatagutla and Gummalla Dibba villages that resulted in several chicken deaths.As per the containment protocol, officials imposed a 3-day ban on chicken shops within a 10-km radius of the epicentre.Chicken shops will remain closed for 3 months within a 1-km radius. Additionally, the movement of chickens from the infected area is restricted for 15 days, with no new chicken allowed from outside.Collector M. Hari Narayana convened an urgent meeting, instructing officials to implement stringent containment measures. Samples collected from the affected villages were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal and it verified the presence of H5N1 avian influenza.On Friday, officials including district panchayat officer Sushmitha Reddy and veterinary deputy director Nagamani conducted a disinfection drive at farms in Chatagutla."Workers and residents are advised to exercise maximum caution. Poultry breeders and shop owners must remain vigilant and be aware of bird flu symptoms,'' said Sushmitha Reddy.She said the sanitisation drive would also include chicken farms in other villages. Temporarily, chicken shops in Podalakuru town have been shut down.The bird flu outbreak has dealt a heavy blow on poultry farmers in these villages. Large numbers of broiler, layer and country chickens were found dead due to the flu. This is bound to adversely impact the Rs 500 crore poultry industry in Nellore district, which is home to over 5,000 chicken farms spread across Buchireddypalem, Venkatachalam, Kovur, Patur and other areas.The authorities are on high alert to contain the outbreak and provide relief to the affected farmers.