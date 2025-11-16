Al-Falah University Under Scanner As Delhi Blast Trail Expands

NEW DELHI: As the probe into the Red Fort blast widens, Delhi Police have detained two doctors linked to Haryana’s Al-Falah University and a fertiliser seller, even as two separate FIRs were filed against the university over serious irregularities flagged by the UGC and NAAC. The developments come amid an intensifying multi-agency investigation into what officials describe as a “white-collar terror module” connected to the blast that killed at least 13 people and injured several others earlier this week.

The Crime Branch has registered two cases of cheating and forgery against the university after the UGC and NAAC reported “major irregularities” in its functioning. A police team also visited the university’s Okhla office on Saturday to collect records related to individuals already under scrutiny.

The university, located in Dhauj, Faridabad, has repeatedly surfaced in the investigation, as several suspects were found to have studied or worked there.

Police have detained Dr Mohammad and Dr Mustakim, both associated with the university and known to Dr Umar Nabi, the driver of the car that exploded near the Red Fort. Sources said they were also in touch with Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who was arrested earlier as part of the alleged terror module.

Initial questioning has revealed that one of the detained doctors was in Delhi on the day of the blast to attend an interview at AIIMS. Their statements are being verified to determine whether they had any knowledge of, or involvement in, the wider conspiracy.

Another man, Dinesh alias Dabbu, has been detained for allegedly selling fertilisers without a licence. Investigators suspect he may have supplied NPK fertiliser, large quantities of which were allegedly purchased by the module after pooling ₹26 lakh. About ₹3 lakh was reportedly spent on procuring 26 quintals of NPK, widely used in manufacturing improvised explosive devices.

Police are examining whether Dinesh’s role extended beyond unauthorised sales.

Investigators have reconstructed Nabi’s movements using extensive CCTV footage from Delhi and Faridabad. A tea seller in Wazirpur Industrial Area, where Nabi halted for 10–15 minutes, recalled a “masked man” stopping briefly. Visitor logs have also been sought from a mosque near Ramlila Maidan on Asaf Ali Road, where Nabi was seen hours before the blast.

A detailed log has been compiled of every vehicle that entered the Sunehri Masjid parking zone during the three hours Nabi’s car remained there, including number plates and ownership details.

Delhi Police and a bomb detection squad are stationed at the parking area, inspecting vehicles that were present at the time of the explosion. Cleared vehicles are being returned to their owners. Officers are also showing Nabi’s photograph to vehicle owners and drivers to determine whether he interacted with anyone while waiting there.

The first UAPA case registered by the Special Cell has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency, which will investigate the broader plot. CCTV footage from inside the Red Fort Metro Station captures the dramatic moments when the blast occurred at the nearby traffic signal—routine commuter movements are suddenly disrupted as the station shakes and passengers instinctively flee deeper inside.

Another CCTV clip from Faridabad shows Nabi asking someone to charge his phone shortly before leaving for Delhi.

With regulatory violations, personal networks, digital trails and material procurement all converging on individuals linked to Al-Falah University, investigators expect more detentions as the probe deepens.