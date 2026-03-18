Akshaya Patra Celebrates 25 Years of Service, Crosses Historic 5 Billion Meals Milestone

Hyderabad: The Akshaya Patra Foundation served 5 billion meals and completed 25 years of service to humanity at an event organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

The event – ‘Suposhit and Sushikshit Bharat for Viksit Bharat’ - highlighted the efforts towards child nutrition and education for a developed India. President Murmu distributed gifts, served meals and personally fed the children.

President Murmu underscored the significance of a nourished and educated society in realizing our national resolve to build ‘Viksit Bharat’ by the year 2047.

As an implementing partner of the Central government's flagship PM POSHAN initiative, Akshaya Patra has been serving fresh, nutritious meals to millions of children studying in government schools across India.

The Foundation is currently feeding 2.35 million children through its kitchens in 78 locations across 16 States and 3 Union Territories of India, and aspires to feed 3 million children every day by 2030. In Telangana, Akshaya Patra is feeding 2.5 lakh meals daily through five centralised Kitchens.

Akshaya Patra Foundation founder and chairman Madhu Pandit Dasa said, “As we commemorate Akshaya Patra’s 25 years of service to humanity and the milestone of serving 5 billion meals, we reiterate our commitment to work towards Srila Prabhupada’s noble vision that no one should ever go hungry".