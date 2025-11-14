 Top
Home » Nation

Akhilesh Yadav: Bihar’s SIR Game Exposed

Nation
14 Nov 2025 2:43 PM IST

SP chief alleges electoral manipulation in Bihar, warns BJP that “PDA watchdogs” will block similar attempts elsewhere

Akhilesh Yadav: Bihar’s SIR Game Exposed
x
Akhilesh Yadav claimed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar enabled electoral “conspiracy”, asserting that such “games” will be stopped in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the "game" carried out through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar will no longer be possible in other states.Yadav's comments came as the BJP-led NDA appeared to be heading for an impressive victory in Bihar, even as the opposition Congress raised doubts over the integrity of the ongoing counting process.

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav said that the "game" carried out through SIR in Bihar has now been exposed, and that such "election conspiracies" will not be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh or anywhere else. "We will not allow them to play this game any further," he said.
"Like CCTV, our 'PPTV,' or 'PDA (Backwards, Dalit, Minority) Prahari (watchdog)' will remain vigilant and thwart the BJP's plans," he said. The months-long SIR in Bihar concluded with the Election Commission (EC) publishing the final voters' list on September 30. The exercise drew sharp protests from the opposition, which accused the poll panel of working at the behest of the ruling BJP, a charge it flatly rejected.
Yadav further said the BJP is "not a party, but a fraud". According to the EC's website, the BJP-led NDA is leading in around 200 of Bihar's 243 assembly seats, indicating that the saffron party is on track to post its biggest tally with an excellent strike rate.
As the NDA surged ahead, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram alleged "serious anomalies" in the counting process, claiming that the procedure has slowed abruptly in several centres after the initial rounds.
( Source : PTI )
akhilesh yadav Bihar elections Bihar Assembly Polls bihar mahagathbandhan Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Bihar poll results live Bihar Assembly elections Bihar Assembly Polls 2025 
Rest of India Bihar 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X