Akhilesh: Only Didi Is Fighting BJP; SP Chief Hails Mamata For 'Defeating' ED, Predicts Her 4th Term As CM

Kolkata: Supporting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's battle against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Rrevision (SIR) of the voters list ahead of Assembly polls here, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met her on Tuesday and projected her as the only face in the country that is fighting the BJP.

Yadav also hailed Banerjee's reaction to the ED raids at the two premises of I-PAC and sounded confident about her fourth consecutive term in power at the end of their 40-minute meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

Standing next to the TMC supremo, Yadav said, “If anyone is challenging the BJP in the country, she is Mamata Banerjee. This is the way to fight the BJP which is troubling people in every possible way.”

Referring to the ED raids, he added, “I'm happy that Didi defeated ED. I also congratulate her for foiling the digital dacoity. They wanted to grab your data which couldn't happen. BJP is yet to forget the pen of pendrives. But we have full confidence that the people will make Ms Banerjee the CM again out of their love for her.” Yadav later assured her of extending support to her fight.

The SP leader, who reached the city on Monday evening, alleged, “The BJP knows it is fighting to lose but it wants that to happen with dignity. It is playing with secularism by teaming up with EC which is a constitutional body. I'm sure the people of Bengal will defeat them decisively this time also.”

He claimed, “One thing it does not understand is that its song of hate does not work here. ED, CBI and I-T have become organisations of BJP. They work as fronts wherever BJP intends to come to power. This happened in Maharashtra” before attacking the central poll body over the SIR.

Yadav pointed out, “EC earlier used to have a target to increase the number of voters. Now it is harassing people by enforcing SIR on them in the guise of the NRC with an aim to delete voters as much as possible. This is the first time such a step is taken in contrast to the EC's mandate to help the voters. No voters other than those in this state were harassed over the SIR like this.”