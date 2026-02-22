 Top
Akhilesh Faults Congress for Stir at AI Summit

22 Feb 2026 12:39 AM IST

He said the protest had projected the country in a poor light before foreign delegates and global representatives attending the summit.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

New Delhi:Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the Congress for staging a protest during the AI Impact Summit 2026, saying the move was inappropriate given the global nature of the event.

Addressing reporters, Yadav said that while Opposition parties may have internal differences, such actions should not be carried out on international platforms. He said the protest had projected the country in a poor light before foreign delegates and global representatives attending the summit.

His remarks come amid signs of strain within the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, as he distanced the Samajwadi Party from the actions of Youth Congress activists at the high-profile event. The AI Impact Summit 2026 was attended by several international dignitaries and policymakers.

