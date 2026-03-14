Akasa Air To Levy Fuel Surcharge on Domestic, International Flight Tickets From March 15

New Delhi: Akasa Air will levy fuel surcharges ranging from Rs 199 to Rs 1,300 on domestic and international flight tickets from March 15 due to the spike in jet fuel prices amid the West Asia conflict.

Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have started levying similar charges on domestic and international flight tickets.

In a statement on Saturday, Akasa Air said it would levy fuel surcharge for each flight and the quantum would vary based on the duration of the flight.

"Akasa Air will introduce a fuel surcharge ranging from INR 199 to INR 1300 on our domestic and international routes, for all bookings that are made with effect from 00:01 hrs on March 15, 2026," it said.

According to the airline, there has been a significant increase in the price of aviation turbine fuel, driven by evolving geopolitical developments in West Asia.

"As fuel represents a significant portion of airline operating costs, this impacts the cost of operations across the aviation industry," the statement said.

Further, Akasa Air said it would continue to closely monitor the operating environment and review the fuel surcharge periodically.