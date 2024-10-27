Akasa Air Says Some of Their Flights Received Security Alerts

Akasa Air on Sunday said that some of their flights have received security alerts.

The airline responding to an individual's query said, "The Akasa Air Emergency Response team is monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities."

"We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities and the Akasa Air teams on ground are prepared to assist passengers to ensure their safety and comfort," the airline added.

Hi Antony, some of our flights operating on October 27, 2024 have received security alerts today. The Akasa Air Emergency Response team is monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) October 27, 2024

Several airlines in the country has been receiving security alerts which includes Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air and Vistara. On Saturday, 33 flights received bomb threats and according to news agency PTI, 11 flights each from IndiGo, Air India and Vistara received bomb threats. In the last 13 days around 300 flights got bomb threats and most of these threats were sent via social media. The central government in view of the threats has issued advisory to social media companies that includes Meta and X. In the advisory, the Ministry said, "Social media intermediaries must make reasonable efforts to disallow such malicious acts including hoax bomb threats from being disseminated on their platforms."



