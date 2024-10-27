 Top
Home » Nation

Akasa Air Says Some of Their Flights Received Security Alerts

Nation
DC Web Desk
27 Oct 2024 10:58 AM GMT
Akasa Air Says Some of Their Flights Received Security Alerts
x
Akasa Air Says Some of Their Flights Received Security Alerts. (Representational Image)

Akasa Air on Sunday said that some of their flights have received security alerts.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Akasa Air Bomb threats IndiGo Air India Vistara 
India 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick