Ajit, Supriya Share Dias in Baramati, Avoid Each Other

Mumbai: Although NCP founder Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule on Saturday shared a stage with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies, Ajit Pawar avoided even eye contact with them. Even Supriya Sule went to greet Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, but did not look at her cousin. After the split in the NCP, this is the third time when senior Pawar shared a stage with his nephew.

While coming to the venue of the programme, Mr. Shinde and Mr. Fadnavis went to meet and greet the senior Pawar. On the dais of the programme, Supriya Sule greeted the Chief Minister and his deputy Fadnavis ignoring her cousin .

Earlier, the NCP founder had invited the chief minister and his two deputies at his Govind Baug residence for lunch during their visit to a job fair, 'Namo Maharojgar Melava', in the premises of Vidya Pratishthan college in Baramati town of Pune district. Sharad Pawar is founder president of the Vidya Pratishthan College. However, Mr. Shinde and Mr Fadnavis had declined the lunch invite citing busy schedules, while Ajit had remained tight-lipped about his plans.

When enquired with Supriya Sule about not meeting Ajit Pawar on the dais, she said that she could not meet him (Ajit) and later he left from the programme.

Asked whether Ajit Pawar is avoiding to meet her, Ms Sule said, “How can I answer this question.”

Addressing the gatherings at the job fair, the chief minister said that the government will not bring politics in implementing development projects.

“Today, we have Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar) as well as Ajit Pawar sitting on the dais, which shows that we (government) won't bring politics in executing developmental projects,” Mr Shinde said.