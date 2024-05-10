Mumbai: Taking a jibe at his uncle and the NCP founder Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said just because he is not the son of Sharad Pawar, he did not get big political opportunities (of becoming the chief minister of the state).

“Had I been the son of Sharad Pawar would I have not been given the opportunity? Yes, I would have got the opportunity. Just because I am not his son, I have not got the opportunity. What kind of justice is this?” Ajit Pawar said while addressing a rally at Shirur.

NCP did not stake claim on the CM post in 2004 despite emerging as the single largest party in the state legislative assembly. Political observers felt the move was aimed at stopping Ajit Pawar to become clear number two in the party.

“Pawar saheb is our 'daivat' (like a God) and there is no doubt about it. But every person has his time. After crossing 80, one should give opportunity to new people,” Ajit said referring to the age of his octogenarian uncle.

Ajit Pawar said he wanted the NCP founder to guide him. “Someone told me, you should not have left Saheb at this age. I wasn’t leaving. We all told Sharad Pawar that you should relax now. I was telling him to stay at home, take care of his health and guide us. I have also crossed 60 years. How long should I wait? I also deserved an opportunity,” the 64-year-old said.

Ajit’s comments came on the backdrop of a bitterly contested battle in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, where Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, fought against each other.

In July last year, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra, leading to a split in the NCP founded by Sharad Pawar.

Asked about Sharad Pawar’s statement that discussions had been held with the BJP (after the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls) but the decision to go with the saffron party was not made, Ajit Pawar said he is at least admitting that discussions were held.

“If you did not want to go with the BJP, then why were discussions held? Why six meetings were held in Delhi with senior leadership (of BJP). After coming back to Mumbai, the decision was altered and a decision to go with the Shiv Sena was taken,” Ajit Pawar said.