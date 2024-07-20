Ajit Pawar’s MLA meets NCP founder amidst speculations of 12 MLAs switching side

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar-led NCP MLA Atul Benke on Saturday met NCP founder Sharad Pawar at the residence of Shirur MP Dr. Amol Kolhe in Pune. Speculation is rife that a close to a dozen MLAs from the Ajit Pawar faction would shift their loyalties to Sharad Pawar ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election.

After the meeting, the NCP founder said that those who have worked for his party candidates in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections are his responsibility. Benke said that anything can happen in politics including the reunion of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.



The 83-year-old political leader was on tour of Junnar, Ambegaon and Khed in Pune district. During this tour, Mr. Benke went to meet hm at the residence of Mr. Kolhe. Earlier in this week, senior Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal had met Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai.



Atul Benke, who is the son of former MLA Vallabh Benke, a two-time NCP legislator from Junnar, was neutral when the NCP split took place in July 2023. However, he joined the Ajit Pawar faction after a few months.



When asked about his meeting with Atul Benke, Mr. Pawar said that many people come to meet him. “What is new in it? he asked. He (Atul Benke) is the son of my friend (Vallabh). If there is any politics in this, it will be known at the appropriate time. There is no point in discussing this now. In simple words, those who worked for the NCP (SP) candidates in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections are ours. Their well being is our responsibility,” he said.



Mr Benke said that he has been working under the leadership of Ajit Pawar. “During the Lok Sabha election, I worked for Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil. I have been working in the interest of Junnar Taluka along with other talukas through the NCP,” he said.



When asked whether he will contest the Assembly election on Ajit Pawar’s symbol or Sharad Pawar’s symbol, Mr. Benke said that there are two months for the election and there was no point discussing it now. “While facing the Assembly election, anything can happen. Anything means anything. There is no point in making a comment on it now. Anything can happen over seat sharing in Mahayuti. Dada (Ajit Pawar) and Saheb (Sharad Pawar) may come together,” he said.



Commenting on Benke and Sharad Pawar’s meeting, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that MLAs from the Sharad Pawar faction also meet him. “The media should ask Benke why he met Sharad Pawar. When the election is around, the people want to contest the election. When a leader realises that his party is not getting a (specific) seat in the alliance, he does not wait there and joins another party,” Ajit Pawar said.



