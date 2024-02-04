Ajit Pawar to field candidate against Supriya Sule in Baramati

Mumbai: In a clear indication that he will challenge Supriya Sule in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, Ajit Pawar on Sunday appealed voters to vote for the candidate fielded by him. Taking a dig at Sharad Pawar, Ajit said his uncle may make an emotional appeal that it will be his last election, but voters should ignore him.



Baramati Lok Sabha seat has been under the control of the Pawar family for more than three decades. Ajit Pawar revolted against Sharad Pawar in July 2023 and joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government along with 40 out of 54 NCP MLAs.

The Ajit Pawar faction has announced to contest Baramati, Shirur, Satara, and Raigad seats in alliance with the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the 2024 general election.

Addressing a gathering at Baramati in Pune district, Ajit Pawar, who is deputy chief minister of Maharashtra in the Shinde government, said that Lok Sabha election will be held before the Maharashtra Assembly election. “Baramati is experiencing a change and development. People of Baramati can acknowledge my work by choosing the candidate fielded by him in the Lok Sabha election. If you want to acknowledge my contribution, you should keep in mind my decisions for the development ... .show the courage to get the work done,” he said.

Referring to his uncle Sharad Pawar, Ajit said that there he may play an emotional card saying that it is his last election. “But nobody know when is his election. It is my humble request to you that you should not get emotionally carried away,” he said.

During his speech, a party worker went on the dias and demanded Sunetra Pawar, Aji’s wife, as a candidate from Baramati Lok Sabha seat. However, Ajit said he would declare the candidate at the appropriate time and people should vote for him or her. “I will declare the candidate of Mahayuti for Baramati. But you should consider me, Ajit Pawar, as the candidate and vote in my favour. This is my humble request to you,” the 64-year-old said.

The deputy chief minister also pointed out that the pace of development work will continue and the people should cooperate with him. “If you all cooperate with me, the work will be completed. Otherwise, I will not be responsible for your work,” the deputy chief minister said.